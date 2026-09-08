The organising committee of the Ballon d'Or ceremony has revealed its final five-man shortlist for best coach in the world for 2026, and the announcement lit up football circles. World champions and the kings of the major leagues went head to head for the honour. Most striking of all was who missed out: Barcelona's Hansi Flick.

Spain's Luis de la Fuente heads the list. He guided La Roja to a historic World Cup triumph, conceding just once across the whole tournament with a defensive display of rare discipline. That run cemented his place as the finest coach on the international stage this year.

Pushing him hard is Arsenal's Mikel Arteta. He broke a 22-year curse to land the Premier League title and took the Gunners to the Champions League final, the crowning moment of a rebuild that has turned the London club into a genuine European force.

Luis Enrique also makes the cut, the Paris Saint-Germain boss boasting a rich haul on both the domestic and European fronts with the Parisians. Alongside him sits Aston Villa's Unai Emery, still stamping his tactical identity and steady results all over the Premier League.

Completing the five is Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany. The Belgian drove the Bavarian giants to near-total dominance of the German league with thrilling attacking football, then carried them deep into the Champions League.

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For all that quality, one name dominated the conversation: Hansi Flick. The German won silverware at home with Barcelona last season, yet the failure to challenge for the biggest European prizes and to produce a flawless campaign cost him a place among the five. His omission has thrown up plenty of questions about this year's selection criteria.

Few shortlists in recent memory have been this tight or this contentious, with barely anything separating the achievements on show. The ceremony is almost upon us, and fans are waiting to learn who will be crowned the best coach in the world.