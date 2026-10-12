Bahrain have a new man in charge. The Bahrain Football Association confirmed on Monday that they had struck a deal with Spain's Felix Sanchez to lead the national team, replacing Croatia's Dragan Talajic, who left his post by mutual consent after the early exit from the Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Sanchez will officially start work during the November international break, according to the Bahrain national team's official account on "X", which pointed to his CV and his coaching record at both continental and international level as the reasons behind the appointment.

Talajic paid the price for a group-stage exit at "Gulf 27". Bahrain lost all three matches in Group Two, beaten by Asian champions Qatar, the UAE and Yemen.

Gulf football is familiar territory for the Spaniard. Sanchez guided Qatar to the 2019 Asian Cup title and took charge of the side for their first appearance at a World Cup, on home soil in 2022.

Plenty awaits him. The association pointed to significant challenges in the coming period, chief among them the 2027 Asian Cup, along with preparations for the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.

A press conference to present Sanchez to the media is expected as soon as he lands in Bahrain.