"The ankle and knee in danger": a shocking diagnosis for Sibari's injury

Thamer Al-Shahrani, a physiotherapist specialising in pitch injuries, has given his initial read on the injury suffered by Morocco's Ismael Saibari, the Bayern Munich player, during the clash with Borussia Dortmund. He points to a likely severe injury to the ankle ligaments that could amount to a rupture, and he won't rule out the knee ligaments being affected too.

Posting his first assessment on his official account on "X", Al-Shahrani based his view on the challenge the player endured during the match. The injury looks severe, he explained, with the worst of the damage most likely in the ankle. He stopped short of ruling out the knee ligaments.

His reading underlines the seriousness of what he raised. It is not a final medical diagnosis, though. The nature of the injury and the extent of the damage still require medical tests to pin down how far the ligaments have been affected, whether Saibari is genuinely facing a rupture, and how long he might need to recover and get back on the pitch.

Saibari took the challenge during Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the German league. He left the pitch in the 29th minute as a result, with Nathaniel Brown coming on in his place.

Bayern Munich and Morocco fans now wait on the results of his medical tests. The nature of the injury and Al-Shahrani's initial expectations have sparked real fears, not least because the severity will settle Saibari's situation for the upcoming matches and how long he could be out should a ligament injury be confirmed.