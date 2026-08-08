Al-Fateh have decided to deal a double blow to their counterparts Al-Nassr, amid the ongoing negotiations between the two clubs regarding the transfer of international goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi during the current summer transfer window.

Press reports had confirmed Al-Nassr's agreement to sell their goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi to Al-Fateh in this summer's window in exchange for a sum of money, plus the signing of Al-Fateh's Saudi goalkeeper Abdulhadi Al-Alwan and right-back Saeed Ba'attiah.

Everything changed in the past few hours. Saudi newspaper "Al-Jazirah" confirmed today, Wednesday, that the negotiations have slowed significantly, and Al-Fateh are furious.

According to its official account on "X", Al-Fateh are now considering pulling out of the Al-Aqidi deal altogether while they hunt for a new foreign goalkeeper before the window shuts.

That would land a heavy blow on Al-Nassr. They refused to renew the contract of the Saudi goalkeeper, which expires at the end of next season, leaving him free to walk away for nothing in a year's time.

There's more. Al-Fateh are also weighing up a sale of right-back Saeed Ba'attiah to Al-Qadisiyah, rather than throwing him into the Al-Aqidi package, if that deal collapses.

Such a move would strike Al-Nassr again, given they are chasing a new right-back of their own this summer.

Clarity should arrive within the coming hours, especially as the Saudi goalkeeper wants more playing minutes next season.

Al-Aqidi, 26, came through Al-Nassr's academy and was promoted to the first team in 2019. He never nailed down a starting spot, going out on loan to Al-Ta'ee in 2022 and then to Al-Fateh in 2025.

He opened last season as Al-Nassr's number one before dropping back to the bench, punished for errors midway through the campaign, particularly against Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Hilal in the Roshn League.

His place in the Saudi national team went the same way. Mistakes in the friendly against Egypt last March cost him, and veteran Mohammed Al-Owais will guard Saudi Arabia's goal at the 2026 World Cup instead.