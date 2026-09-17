Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

The Al-Ahli Saudi star returns from injury ahead of the decisive Sundowns clash

N. Masoud
Al Ahli
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Saudi Arabia
South Africa

Naif Masoud returns

Al-Ahli's technical staff have settled the debate over one of their key men ahead of a crucial clash with Mamelodi Sundowns, a game that leaves no room for a draw.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Maidan Al-Riyadi" has revealed where Nayef Masoud stands for the Intercontinental Cup tie against Sundowns, played on the South African side's turf.

Sources inside Al-Ahli told the paper that Masoud is fully fit to feature, having recovered completely from the injury that recently kept him sidelined.

Masoud is one of the players Al-Ahli simply cannot do without. Manager Marino Pusic leans on him as a pivotal figure in his plans, thanks to the quality and vast experience he brings to continental encounters like this one.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums
Al-Ahli want a win here to make peace with their angry supporters, with results tailing off both at home and on the continent. Getting Masoud back offers a major boost, on and off the pitch, as they look to rebuild confidence.

FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google