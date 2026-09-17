Al-Ahli's technical staff have settled the debate over one of their key men ahead of a crucial clash with Mamelodi Sundowns, a game that leaves no room for a draw.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Maidan Al-Riyadi" has revealed where Nayef Masoud stands for the Intercontinental Cup tie against Sundowns, played on the South African side's turf.

Sources inside Al-Ahli told the paper that Masoud is fully fit to feature, having recovered completely from the injury that recently kept him sidelined.

Masoud is one of the players Al-Ahli simply cannot do without. Manager Marino Pusic leans on him as a pivotal figure in his plans, thanks to the quality and vast experience he brings to continental encounters like this one.

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Al-Ahli want a win here to make peace with their angry supporters, with results tailing off both at home and on the continent. Getting Masoud back offers a major boost, on and off the pitch, as they look to rebuild confidence.