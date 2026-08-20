The achievement draws near: what does Al-Hilal need to record the longest unbeaten run in its history?

Al-Hilal's flying start to the Saudi Roshn League rolls on. A 3-0 win at Al-Fayha on Thursday evening made it two victories from two in the second round, sending them top of the table and edging them closer to the longest unbeaten run in their history in the competition.

Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic broke the deadlock in the 31st minute. Sultan Al-Mandash doubled the lead at the start of the second half, and Nasser Al-Dawsari wrapped up the treble in the 88th minute.

The scoreline could have been even more emphatic. Netherlands winger Crysencio Summerville skied a penalty over the crossbar in the 81st minute.

44 matches without defeat

According to "Arriyadiyah", Al-Hilal have stretched their unbeaten run in the Professional League to 44 consecutive matches, a sequence that started after their 3-1 defeat to Al-Nassr on 4 April 2025.

Avoid defeat in their next two games against Al-Khaleej and Al-Ahli, and they will equal the longest unbeaten run in their history in the competition. That mark reached 46 consecutive matches between May 2023 and November 2024, under Jorge Jesus. A new record of 47 matches beckons should they also avoid defeat against Al-Shabab in the fifth round.

The bigger prize sits just seven matches away. Al-Ahli hold the record for the longest unbeaten run in the history of the Professional League, keeping their run free of defeats across 51 consecutive matches between 2014 and 2016.

Al-Hilal top and Al-Fayha without points

Al-Hilal moved to 6 points with a perfect return, having beaten Al-Faisaly 4-2 in the first round. Top spot is theirs.

Al-Fayha, meanwhile, are still searching for their footing. A second straight defeat, after a 2-1 loss to Neom on the opening day, leaves them pointless and bottom of the table.

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