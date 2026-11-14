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The Spotify Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, and the Hassan II stadium in Casablanca: three stadiums, three cities and two countries competing to host the most important and most spotlight-grabbing football matches in the world.

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In a lengthy report, the newspaper Sport described the fight to host the 2030 World Cup final as a political and diplomatic contest, one set to rumble on for at least another year.

No date has been set for the decision, and the winning city is unlikely to be named before 2028.

Officially, nothing has changed since July 2024. That was when the federations of Spain, Portugal and Morocco submitted their joint bid, naming three stadiums as candidates to host both the final and the opening match.

That bid also listed Malaga and La Coruna among the host cities before both pulled out. San Sebastian and Bilbao voiced doubts, while Valencia and Vigo are now pushing to join after their initial exclusion.

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FIFA visits the Spanish stadiums

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FIFA have taken a visible role in the run-up to approving the final list of host stadiums, something expected in the first half of next year. To that end, world football's governing body is revisiting every stadium across the three countries.

Over the past fortnight, FIFA launched a fresh tour of the Spanish cities, taking in the Camp Nou and the Bernabeu. Spanish federation president Rafael Louzan used his meeting with Gianni Infantino's envoys to tell them he could not conceive of the final being held outside Spain.

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Throughout the two-plus years since the bid went in, Spain's federations and political institutions have made clear their conviction that the final will land in one of their cities.

The Moroccan government went further a few months ago, announcing the matter was already settled, only to backtrack after the uproar the claim caused.

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Which FIFA body will take the final decision remains unclear. The federation's statutes say the FIFA Council, the 37-member executive chosen by the national federations, sets the schedule of the final tournaments in terms of dates and stadiums. They do not spell out whether that power extends to picking the stadium for the final itself.

The precedent of the 2026 World Cup

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The most recent precedent does little to lift the fog. In February 2024, FIFA announced that the 2026 World Cup final would be held in New York and New Jersey rather than Dallas, the other city chasing the match.

Manuel Zubiria, FIFA's director of competitions, confirmed the decision was still being thrashed out until roughly two days before, if not the previous night, a sign the FIFA Council did not take it.

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So who did? The prevailing belief is that Infantino himself made the call alongside his inner circle.

Led by the Spanish Football Federation under Luis Rubiales, the original proposal from Spain, Portugal and Morocco put the Santiago Bernabeu top of the list to host the final.

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Under Louzan, though, the Camp Nou was raised to equal footing, with the stress firmly on getting the match played in a Spanish city. Pedro Sanchez's government, meanwhile, has publicly backed neither.

Over the coming months, Spain and the Spanish Football Federation are expected to settle on one of the two options, at least in the private talks they will hold with FIFA, as they try to stop Casablanca being handed the final.

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So which city will win Spanish backing? That is not yet clear, and the answer may be tied directly to the outcome of the general election.

The national federations, not the governments, officially submit bids to stage tournaments. Yet politics plays a decisive hand here, not least because no tournament this size can happen without the active cooperation and direct involvement of public institutions.

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No political party has thrown its weight behind one of the two Spanish giants over the other, but the parties have taken clear stances on the joint hosting with Morocco.

Spain's People's Party wrote into its election manifesto a pledge that Spain would not stage the 2030 World Cup if the final were held at the Hassan II stadium.

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Louzan, a former president of the Pontevedra provincial council for the People's Party who has held other posts besides, rejected that idea when it was put to him: "Spain has signed agreements with the rest of the countries and with FIFA to organise this World Cup."

Sumar, Podemos and Vox went straight for a full withdrawal from co-hosting the World Cup with Morocco. That proposal never reached debate or a vote before parliament was dissolved.

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The possibility of Infantino's re-election

Another election may matter even more for this file: the FIFA presidential vote scheduled for March.

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Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish league association and vice-president of the Spanish federation, said: "If Infantino continues in his post, Spain's chances of hosting the 2030 World Cup final will be slim."

Spain and Portugal stayed out of the wave of open rejection that most European federations and UEFA aimed at Infantino. They may yet pay the price for it.

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The reason, above all, is that Morocco rank among the Swiss official's most loyal allies and make no secret of the warmth and honour they heap on him.

Infantino has returned the favour in recent years by opening FIFA's Africa office in Rabat, and by setting the Moroccan capital as the venue for the meeting that could seal his re-election as FIFA president.