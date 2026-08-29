Tottenham Hotspur are in early crisis. A 0-2 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday evening left them without a point or a goal after two rounds of the new Premier League season, a second straight loss to open the campaign.

The London side sit rock bottom of the table. Newcastle, meanwhile, climbed to third on four points.

Such a start has revived the anxiety among the Spurs faithful just months after they escaped the threat of relegation last season. Not since 1974-75 have the club lost their opening two league games without scoring, according to Opta.









Roberto De Zerbi now faces an early test to steady the ship. He must halt the run of negative results and find the attacking solutions to steer Tottenham back towards winning ways.