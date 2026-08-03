"That is perhaps the side of him people do not know": Bayern coach Vincent Kompany opens up about Min-Jae Kim

Last season at Bayern Munich, Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah nailed down the centre-back spots, with Min-Jae Kim first in line behind them. Right now, nothing points to that pecking order changing. "Don't say everything so absolutely," Vincent Kompany said on Monday at a press conference on the South Korean island of Jeju during Bayern Munich's tour of Asia.

"We are talking here about competition that I like and that I experienced myself at Manchester City," Kompany said. "The most important thing is to prove yourself on the pitch. In that regard, I pay Min-Jae a compliment. No matter what happens, he stays focused and lets his actions do the talking on the pitch."

Kim barely featured at first last season. "I had many situations in which I thought: maybe now is the right moment to speak with Min-Jae," Kompany said. "Sometimes I spoke with him, sometimes I left him alone. In every situation, he reacted properly and gave everything in training and on the pitch."

By the final stretch of the season, Kim was picking up plenty of Bundesliga minutes after the title race had already been settled, giving Upamecano and Tah the chance to recover for the knockout matches in the cup competitions.

Bayern Munich face Jeju on Tuesday

Bayern Munich are currently preparing for the new season in Kim's South Korean homeland. They take on Jeju SK FC in a friendly on Tuesday at 1pm. Kim and Tah are in the travelling party, while Upamecano remains on special leave after his participation in the World Cup semi-final with France.

Looking ahead to the coming season, Kim said he hopes "that the coach gives me many chances" and added in his customary modest manner: "I am very happy to be able to measure myself against Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano. At Bayern Munich, there is strong competition every season. But we also get on well together. And we talk to each other a lot, so I am very satisfied. I can learn a lot from them."

Asked at the end of the media session about Kim's lesser-known side, Kompany smiled before giving his answer. "People don't even know that he also has an incredible sense of humour," Kompany said, grinned and then added: "It's really true. Whenever a player is standing next to Min-Jae, he starts laughing. That may be the side of him that people don't know."