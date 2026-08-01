"That is far too little!" Bayern Munich boss delivers clear criticism of Bundesliga rivals

"After the season, Leipzig were travelling, and apart from us only Dortmund are on the road this summer, while in September Paderborn fly to the USA. That is far too little! The Bundesliga clubs need to think more strategically," said Kasper in an interview with Münchner Merkur/tz.

English Premier League clubs were "going out into the world", while German sides were still too hesitant over international marketing. "That means they have to be active. You cannot stay at home and then complain that revenues are falling. If you do nothing, then nothing will come of it," Kasper said.

He wants to see "boundaries constantly pushed further" to give the Bundesliga more "visibility" as a whole. "Unfortunately, it is a fact that media revenues in the USA and Japan, for example, are currently declining, but that means the league must work with us even more to find strategic mechanisms to push activities. Bayern Munich cannot travel everywhere."

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Bayern, BVB and Leipzig travel outside Europe

This Saturday, Bayern Munich head to South Korea and Hong Kong for an eight-day trip as part of the "Audi Summer Tour". Next Tuesday, a friendly against Korean Red&Gold partner club Jeju SK FC is planned, before they face Europa League winners Aston Villa in Hong Kong on 7 August.

Beyond the German record champions, only BVB, in Japan, are making a marketing trip outside Europe during the current pre-season. RB Leipzig travelled to South Africa immediately after last season.

At Bayern Munich, the plan is to sharpen the focus on developing international markets even further in the coming years. "Our target markets are clearly defined. In America, our focus so far has been on North and Central America, but South America is becoming ever more exciting. Asia is just as clear, and we should also be looking at India, Indonesia and Thailand. We also need to try out new things selectively there," Kasper said.

The Bundesliga in fact receive only a fraction of what the English Premier League or Spain's LaLiga bring in each year from international deals. Germany's top flight most recently generated only around €302 million, including sponsorship, from overseas TV rights sales, while the Premier League brought in ten times that amount and Spain still three times as much.