Eleven years after leaving as a player, Dante returned to Bayern Munich this summer as a coach. The 42-year-old Brazilian has taken charge of the reserve team and will also oversee the Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.

On his return to Munich, he ran into some familiar faces: club patron Uli Hoeneß, of course, and board member for sport Max Eberl, with whom he once worked at Borussia Mönchengladbach. A lot has changed at the club's Säbener Straße site and work is still going on there. But Dante also spotted a much more fundamental shift in the club's direction, and he traces it back to first-team coach Vincent Kompany.

"He is keen to develop young players and let them play," Dante said in a small press round on Thursday, which was also attended by SPOX . "That's not how I knew Bayern. Back then, the young players did not have as many opportunities as they do now under Vinnie."

Bayern Munich: Dante on his relationship with Vincent Kompany

The former centre-back played for Bayern Munich between 2012 and 2015. He won the treble under Jupp Heynckes in 2013, then added more titles under Pep Guardiola. Bayern were hugely successful in that spell, but the club's own youngsters paid the price. Hardly any talents made the jump into the first team. Under Kompany, that has changed completely: he first helped Lennart Karl make his breakthrough and last season gave first-team debuts to nine more talents.

For Dante, keeping that trend going is part of the job: "My main goal here is to develop the lads." League position in the fourth-tier Regionalliga Bayern matters less. "I hope I do good work with the young players and that Vinnie lets even more of them play." At present, the most promising candidates are considered to include centre-backs Filip Pavic and Cassiano Kiala, holding midfielder Erblin Osmani and the two attacking players Maycon Cardozo and Wisdom Mike.

On the tactical side, Dante said he is allowed with his team to "do what I want". In day-to-day training, though, he wants to prepare his players specifically for sessions with the first team by using drills similar to Kompany's. He already has "a good connection" with Kompany, Dante stressed. "We always speak on the phone and I've met him two or three times." Most recently, that happened on Tuesday, when Kompany and Dante jointly led a large trial training session attended by more than 60 players from various age groups.

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Max Eberl brought Dante to Bayern Munich

Dante's reserve side open the new Regionalliga season on Friday at home to SC Eltersdorf. The two derbies against fallen arch-rivals TSV 1860 will be the standout fixtures. "17 October, I know that," Dante replied instantly when asked for the date of the first meeting, before laughing. "After our first friendly, our fans welcomed us and immediately shouted: 'Derby! Derby!' Games like that have more emotion, more adrenaline."

Only this summer, Dante brought his playing career to an end at OGC Nice in France. He is now coaching Bayern Munich's reserves thanks to board member for sport Max Eberl. "I was in Munich," Dante said, adding that he could no longer remember the exact date. "That's when I said to Max: 'Let's meet, have a coffee or something.' Then we spoke. 'What are you doing? What are you doing afterwards?' I told him that I definitely want to become a coach. Then we kept exchanging ideas. 'What do you think? How are you approaching next year?' I said: 'I still don't know.' Then it developed."

As a coach, Dante wants to take most from three former influences: Pep Guardiola, Jupp Heynckes and Lucien Favre, under whom he once played in Gladbach. "Good things from Pep, good things from Jupp, good things from Favre. From that, I have to build Dante's identity as a coach."