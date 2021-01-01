'Thank you Arsenal for tonight's joy' - Twitter buzzing as Gunners cruise into Europa League semis in style
Arsenal have earned fans’ praises after they hammered Slavia Prague 4-0 on Thursday to progress to the Uefa Europa League semi-finals.
Alexandre Lacazette's double and lone strikes from Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka helped Mikel Arteta's men cruise into the next round with a 5-1 aggregate win.
The Gunners put in a commanding display from start to finish unlike last week when they suffered a late blow after Tomas Holes’ stoppage-time header made Slavia Prague hold their hosts to 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.
They are scheduled to face former manager Unai Emery and Villarreal in the semi-final, but many football enthusiasts lauded Arsenal for making them happy with Thursday's result and their performance.
Arsenal should try and win their first European cup. It’s becoming embarrassing.— D R E (@Bobbyydre) April 15, 2021
What a beautiful performance Arsenal— Abraham White❣ (@AbrahamNT4N) April 15, 2021
4-0
Slavia Prague turn Arsenal to Barca Guardiola 😂— CruiseLambassador (@LatiphLatiph1) April 15, 2021
Arsenal boys are back in town 👀— Uncle timi (@Smithnot_) April 15, 2021
Thank you @Arsenal for the joy you gave all our fans worldwide.— remilekun (@oluwaremedies) April 15, 2021
Next for @Arsenal is a two legged affair with Thursday football specialist— Olowonifela 💼 (@Tunjiogunsola) April 15, 2021
Good ebening everyone #uel
Whenever Arsenal ready to go, no team can stop them. Kudos to you boys keep moving without handbreak. Next to Fulham Goodnit gunners— LUKMAN OLADIMEJI (@Horla04) April 15, 2021
So good arsenal has Mari and gabriel... one will improve the other— IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) April 15, 2021
• Unai Emery has reached the #UEL semi-finals for the 6th time— Molatsportgist (@chubbyMO_) April 15, 2021
• He's only been knocked out once
• He has won it 3 times
• He took Arsenal to the final in 2019/20 before he was sacked
• This season he will be facing Arsenal in the semifinals
UEL = Unai Emery League❓❓ pic.twitter.com/eMhUqJehf0
Arsenal played a good game today. If they could consistently beat the smaller teams in the EPL this way, they would be in the Top 4. But no, dem go jam Fulham on Sunday now and we go begin wonder if na the same Arsenal dey play igbakugba so. pic.twitter.com/JIkDZKh2WC— Ejike Kanife (@AktivIngredient) April 15, 2021
Thank you Arsenal...thank you so much!!!!— Aiden🦅 (@SarcasticAiden) April 15, 2021
I can’t control my emotions🥺🥺 @Arsenal you’re beautiful 😻— Michael🇳🇿 (@Annymickael) April 15, 2021
Arsenal doings!!!!!!!@Arsenal well done team....Arteta works better wen e is on pressure— KOBEjay🎙🎼 (@JRogunz) April 15, 2021
Arsenal are lit 🔥 👌♥️♥️— Korez (@Korez89496902) April 15, 2021
@Arsenal actually made me very Happy tonight ❤️ #COYG— BOYO T (@toju_boyo) April 15, 2021
Finally unai enemy reunion. He's gonna be out for revenge,arsenal should be aware of this and turnup bigtime. Terrific performance today.— OyeniyiSB (@InvincibleSB1) April 15, 2021
Unai Emery Vs Arsenal gotta be Interesting— Adaeze Michael (@Adaeze_michael) April 15, 2021
Box office Fixture
No hypertension today please @Arsenal— Michael Adégbílé 🦁🇳🇬 | 🐅🖤 (@official_micolo) April 15, 2021
When Arsenal drew, Twitter pundits wrote all night but today, they can’t find theirs keyboards.— Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) April 15, 2021
Ndi Ara