Slavia Praha v Arsenal

'Thank you Arsenal for tonight's joy' - Twitter buzzing as Gunners cruise into Europa League semis in style

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
Last updated
Comments (0)
Arsenal celebrate Slavia Praha 2021
Getty
Mikel Arteta's men did not waste time to get the job done in Prague as they advanced into the last-four stage of the secondary European tournament

Arsenal have earned fans’ praises after they hammered Slavia Prague 4-0 on Thursday to progress to the Uefa Europa League semi-finals.

Alexandre Lacazette's double and lone strikes from Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka helped Mikel Arteta's men cruise into the next round with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Article continues below

The Gunners put in a commanding display from start to finish unlike last week when they suffered a late blow after Tomas Holes’ stoppage-time header made Slavia Prague hold their hosts  to 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Editors' Picks

They are scheduled to face former manager Unai Emery and Villarreal in the semi-final, but many football enthusiasts lauded Arsenal for making them happy with Thursday's result and their performance.

Close