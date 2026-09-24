Felix Nmecha put the DFB team ahead in the 32nd minute. The Netherlands then carved out some good chances in the second half before Cody Gakpo grabbed a deserved equaliser in the 90+2nd minute.

Next up on Sunday, the DFB team face Greece in Augsburg. After that, they still have a home game against Serbia in Munich and the return match away to Greece to come.

Click here for the match report.

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Jürgen Klopp named him the provisional first-choice goalkeeper. Whether that was the right call remains unclear after his display in Amsterdam. Ter Stegen veered from disastrous to outstanding. From corners, the 34-year-old showed major problems commanding his area and played a part in two goals conceded in the 12th and 62nd minutes. Fortunately for ter Stegen, neither counted because of Dutch fouls. He also looked unsure in possession more than once. In the 42nd minute, a fatal misplaced pass straight to Cody Gakpo put his team in trouble. After a few routine saves, ter Stegen then produced four superb reflex stops in the second half from efforts by Denzel Dumfries (60th), Mexx Meerdink (62nd), Meerdink again (73rd) and Noa Lang (89th). He was powerless against the late goal. Rating: 3.5.

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Philipp Treu

Only one debutant made it straight into the starting line-up, and that was Treu. The 25-year-old Freiburg player looked lively going forward on the right flank. Before the 1-0, he picked out Adeyemi with a low cross and Nmecha eventually converted. At times he looked slightly disorientated positionally without the ball, although that was also down to the German team's generally poor cover. Rating: 3.

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Jonathan Tah

At centre-back, Klopp stuck with the Tah/Schlotterbeck pairing also favoured by former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Tah had early problems with the similarly powerful Brian Brobbey. In the 11th minute, he decisively knocked Brobbey off balance in a duel in the penalty area. Referee Hernandez Hernandez waved play on. He did the same in the next scene, when a long-range shot from Tijjani Reijnders struck Tah on his tucked-in right hand. In the 35th minute, Brobbey had to go off injured and Tah's evening became a little more comfortable after that. He was too far away for Meerdink's huge chance in the 66th minute. Rating: 4.

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck had a few minor lapses in concentration. For van Dijk's effort that was ultimately disallowed in the 12th minute, he did not get high enough either. Towards the end of the first half, he also gave the ball away carelessly near his own penalty area. Some good passes made partial amends. Rating: 4.

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Nathaniel Brown

Early on, Brown looked eager to get forward. In the 38th minute, he surged upfield and picked out Adeyemi perfectly, but the forward dragged his shot wide despite being completely unmarked. Defensively, Brown looked shaky like the entire German team. He lost sight of Gakpo for the late equaliser. Rating: 4.

IMAGO

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Felix Nmecha

For a long time, Nmecha barely featured before poaching the 1-0 from close range. Without the ball, the German midfield repeatedly looked disorientated as a unit. Rating: 3.

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Joshua Kimmich

Back in central midfield after moving from right-back, Kimmich improved Germany's play there with some good passing. His switch of play to Treu was the starting point for Nmecha's 1-0. But he also failed to provide the necessary defensive cover. Rating: 3.

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Nadiem Amiri

Amiri went into the starting line-up at short notice because Jamal Musiala complained of thigh problems during the warm-up. He operated in the left half-space but was rarely on the ball there. At least he released Brown with a brilliant pass in the build-up to Adeyemi's huge chance. Rating: 4.

IMAGO

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Karim Adeyemi

Adeyemi initially bustled about on the right wing much as he did recently against FC Barcelona. He was involved in the move for the 1-0, but then missed a huge chance to make it 2-0 from about ten metres after Brown's perfect pass left him completely unmarked. He faded badly after that. Rating: 4.

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Kai Havertz

Germany's centre-forward never got into the game. He first came into focus in the 22nd minute when Quinten Timber caught him with a nasty kick to the knee and thigh. Havertz tried to continue but had to go off shortly afterwards. Rating: 4.

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Kevin Schade

Schade went off in the 64th minute after an inconspicuous display in his sixth international. Rating: 4.

DFB team, ratings against the Netherlands: Substitutes

Younes Ebnoutalib: He came on in the 30th minute for the injured Havertz and was immediately involved. Just one minute later, Bart Verbruggen denied him from a good shot from a tight angle. Ebnoutalib then faded from the game. Rating: 4.

Chris Führich: He came on for Schade in the 63rd minute. Rating: 4.

Anton Stach: He also replaced Nmecha in the 63rd minute and slotted into central midfield. Rating: 4.

Serge Gnabry: Six days after his comeback for Bayern Munich, Gnabry also made his first brief appearance for the DFB team. He replaced Adeyemi in the 80th minute. Before the equaliser, he was guilty of the decisive loss of possession. No rating.

Yannik Engelhardt: Engelhardt came on for Amiri in the 80th minute to make his DFB debut. No rating.