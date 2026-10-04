Tensions with Israeli journalists: Republic of Ireland manager's press conference interrupted

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson saw his press conference in Serbia, on the eve of the match against Israel, cut short after fresh tension with Israeli journalists over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Ireland have long backed the Palestinian cause and this autumn's two Nations League meetings with Israel have already sparked several controversies.





Earlier this week, Irish players threatened to boycott the first leg in protest at the war waged by Israel in Gaza. The opening meeting still went ahead as scheduled last Sunday in Debrecen, Hungary, as Israel could not stage the match on their own territory because of the security situation. Ireland won 3-0 and their players wore black armbands and pointedly bowed their heads during the Israeli anthem. Before kick-off, the captains did not exchange pennants or handshakes.





Tonight's return match in Backa Topola, Serbia, which the Irish federation refused to host at home for security reasons, brought more tension at Hallgrimsson's pre-match press conference. Afptv footage showed it started when a journalist asked the Icelander about Wednesday's attack on a Flydubai flight bound from the Emirates to Israel, described as a "terrorist act" by the Emirati and Israeli authorities. "What do you think of the people you support? Their ideology is based on murder. Just this week, one of them tried to kill 170 Israeli passengers," the journalist said in English, and it has not yet been possible to establish her identity. "Today we will not answer this type of question. We will answer only football questions," a press officer immediately replied.





Soon after, another journalist addressed Ireland's head coach in turn: "Your players call our players monkeys during the match..." he said, before a press officer cut in with "it is totally false" and the journalist had the microphone taken away from him. "Don't touch me, don't touch me," the latter exclaimed, as the Irish delegation ended the press conference early. Israel head coach Ran Ben Shimon, who also faced the media later in the day, said he did not "deal with politics". "I want the team to improve significantly from a tactical point of view and in their approach to the match. And that is my only priority. I will not answer anything that does not concern football at this time," the coach added. Israeli authorities had sharply criticised the Irish national team's initiatives, while foreign minister Gideon Saar accused Dublin of being "on the wrong side of history".