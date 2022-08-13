Ten Hag sure he'll 'get it done' & restore Man Utd glory days as he confirms he wants midfield & forward transfers

The new Red Devils boss believes he can turn the Premier League side into title challengers but admits they need more signings

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident that he can succeed at the club and guide them to silverware. The Dutch coach has been handed the mammoth task of rebuilding the Old Trafford team with the aim of turning them into Premier League title challengers.

United got off to a rough start this season as they were humbled 2-1 at home against Brighton and will look to bounce back when they visit Brentford on Saturday.

What did Ten Hag say about Man Utd's prospects?

The 52-year-old is sure that he can lift the Red Devils and deliver a winning side.

"I'm convinced I'll get it done - I did it everywhere," he told Sky Sports.

"I cannot ask the fans to be patient - I hope they will be - because they want to see a winning team and that is why I am here, but I have to produce it.

"But the process takes time, it is what it is."

Ten Hag wants more signings at Man Utd

Ten Hag is concerned that the United squad is still too thin to realise their ambitions as he called on the club to deliver more signings to help their cause.

Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen are the only new faces to have arrived at Old Trafford this summer, though they have been in pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong for the duration of the transfer window.

Ten Hag's team are also eyeing Adrien Rabiot and Fabian Ruiz as alternatives to the Dutch midfielder, while a move for striker Marko Arnautovic fell through this week.

The coach will be eager for the club to wrap up a few more deals before the end of the window as he insists they must invest further in the attack.

"We definitely need more players to get into the season, that is clear, we need a stronger squad in the midfield and offensive departments," he added.

"As you saw last week when Martial was out, we did not have a good replacement and then we struggled.

"So, you need that [squad] depth when you have injuries and games every three days and players are not recovered to play the next game."

He continued: "It is a big challenge and we knew that before. It takes time, but in football you do not have time and that is what makes it such a big challenge.

"It is 10 years ago [United last won the Premier League] and success goes quickly, but to get it back takes a long time and you need a lot of work, a good strategy, the right people and that is what we are working for day by day."