Tempers flare at NEC-Feyenoord: furious player goes for Gjivai Zechiël in the tunnel

The first half of NEC v Feyenoord offers little to remember, but tempers flare right on the stroke of half-time. Noë Lebreton and Gjivai Zechiël had already clashed on the pitch, and there was a clear sequel as the players headed down the tunnel.

Footage from ESPN shows Clement Bischoff still wasn't done arguing and was clearly looking for a physical confrontation with Zechiël, who had also been involved in the earlier scuffle.

During it, Bischof even delivers a slight headbutt before Jeremiah St. Juste and a member of NEC's staff have to hold him back. "Let's see, let's see," he shouts at Zechiël, who had presumably also shouted something at Bischoff beforehand.

After several players step in, the situation seems to calm down, although Charles Vanhoutte briefly pushes his hand in front of the camera lens, denying viewers the rest of the footage of the incident.

Back on the pitch, Lebreton and Zechiël were both shown yellow in the scuffle. Luciano Valente also came charging in in a highly fired-up state, but escaped without a card. The score at half-time in NEC v Feyenoord is 0-0 after a first half with few chances.