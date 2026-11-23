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LaLiga president Javier Tebas could take legal action against Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over comments the Real Madrid chief made at a members' meeting last Saturday, which the Spanish official considered an unacceptable step too far.

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Tebas attended Spain's first ever tribute ceremony for referees, held in Madrid. In comments reported by "Mundo Deportivo", he left no doubt about what Perez had said of him at last Sunday's general assembly: "I have already replied to him on social media. This is not the first time he has called for my resignation. It's just one more to add to the list."

Tebas is seriously considering legal action, according to a source close to LaLiga quoted by the Spanish newspaper. He believes Perez overstepped the limits of acceptable criticism when he compared Real Madrid's media policy to that of Goebbels, a case currently before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

According to the source, Tebas said: "What I wrote and what is happening are perfectly clear. Up until Saturday, President Florentino Perez went way too far, and I am considering taking some kind of action against him. The conclusions reached regarding the deaths are not correct." He was referring to the sensitive nature of the Real Madrid president's comments.

Tebas also addressed the row in China over Kylian Mbappe's comments: "LaLiga is working on finding a solution. As for broadcasting, Real Madrid's matches are not being shown, while those of the other teams are. Even so, I think we will solve Real Madrid's problem, but the club will have to take further steps."

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Nor has the LaLiga president budged on the Negreira case. He said: "I will not drag this case out. I will not be hard on Barcelona forever. The case is already before the courts. I cannot wait forever for a resolution."

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He went on: "We may well have retired, or retired early, by then. This has come from Real Madrid circles and Real Madrid TV, and it is unprecedented. Their unprecedented position was their friendship with me regarding Barcelona until they left the top league. If people don't understand what is happening, it's because they aren't paying attention. We have a clear position, and we will not cut ties with Barcelona."

As for the relationship with Real Madrid, Tebas insisted: "Our door is open. The job of the LaLiga president is to defend the competition against Real Madrid or their board, and it is a corrupt league. We have to defend the competition. It doesn't matter to me whether it is Real Madrid or any other team. What matters is defending the competition."

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Turning to this season's title race, he said there are "three teams competing for the title" and reminded everyone that "there is still a long way to go". He also felt Rodri or Lamine Yamal deserved the Ballon d'Or more than Harry Kane.

Tebas signed off with a warning: "We will have to reconsider our role" in the World Cup if Spain are not awarded the right to host the final. The comment shows how strained his relations with various football institutions have become, and it opens a new chapter of controversy in Spanish football.