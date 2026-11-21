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Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has mocked Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez after he announced a plan to broadcast the biggest matches in European competitions free of charge in India from next season, suggesting that the Real Madrid president is speaking on behalf of European bodies and revealing their plans before they are officially announced.

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Tebas hit back on X at Pérez's comments to the Real Madrid members' meeting. His post dripped with sarcasm: "Now Florentino has become the official spokesperson for UEFA, the European Club Association and the company UC3. He is announcing their television plans before these organisations announce them themselves."

The LaLiga president added a facepalm emoji for good measure, leaving little doubt about what he made of Pérez's remarks.

He was responding to an announcement the Real Madrid president made in his speech to the club's members: "From next season, it will be possible to watch the biggest matches in Europe free of charge in India through an online platform."

Pérez had been discussing the agreement with UEFA and the European Club Association, outlining upcoming plans to develop how European competitions are broadcast. He explained that free matches in India would be a first trial, paving the way for the model to roll out to other regions in future.

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The spat is the latest chapter in an escalating feud between the two men. At the same meeting, Pérez laid into Tebas over his stance on the Negreira case and his previous attacks on the club on social media, and called on him to resign.

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Pérez said: "It seems the entire Spanish football system wants us to forget what happened. This cannot go unpunished, because silence in the face of these events may be another form of responsibility."

He then turned his fire directly on the LaLiga president: "Tebas, instead of helping to uncover the truth, chose the path of attacking Real Madrid on social media. In October he crossed every line when he compared Real Madrid's channel to Nazism, and instead of backing down, he stood by his position."

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He continued: "What Tebas did is an insult to the victims of Nazism and to Real Madrid's supporters, and it is disgusting and unacceptable. Worse still, Mr Tebas has not yet resigned, and the president of the Spanish federation has not asked him to step down from his position as vice-president of the federation."

Pérez also explained the club's next move: "Disagreements are resolved with arguments, not insults, and that is why we filed a complaint against Tebas with the Higher Sports Council, which has asked the administrative court to examine it."

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And he signed off with a warning: "I will not rest. The integrity of competition is the most important value in sport, because without integrity there is no credibility, and without credibility there is no future for football."