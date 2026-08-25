Team of the season in the Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester City dominate the players' selections

The Professional Footballers' Association in England has officially announced its Premier League Team of the Year, at a ceremony held on Tuesday evening at the Opera House theatre in Manchester.

Arsenal and Manchester City dominated the best XI almost entirely. Only two players from outside the top two made the cut.

Premier League champions Arsenal claimed the lion's share of the players' vote with five of their starting line-up. Spanish goalkeeper David Raya took his place after winning the "Golden Glove" award, having kept clean sheets in 19 matches.

In front of Raya stood three members of the back four that carried Arsenal to the title, with Jurrien Timber joining the rock-solid pairing of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Nico O'Reilly completed the defensive line at left-back, the first of four Manchester City stars in the team.

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The players picked one star from each of the top two sides in midfield: Declan Rice from Arsenal and Rayan Cherki from Manchester City.

Alongside the pair came Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, off the back of an exceptional season in which he broke the record for the most assists in Premier League history, with 21. The Portuguese crowned his campaign with a historic individual treble, winning the Premier League Player of the Year award, the Football Writers' Association award, then completing the set with the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award.

Up front, Arsenal's forwards missed out. The votes went to the competition's top scorers instead.

Norway's Erling Haaland led the attacking trio as the league's top scorer with 27 goals, alongside Brentford striker Igor Thiago, who scored 22, and Ghana's Antoine Semenyo, who has 17 and moved mid-season from Bournemouth to Manchester City.