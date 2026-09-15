Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has named his side to face Elche at the Manuel Martínez Valero this Tuesday evening, in the sixth round of the Spanish league.

The Portuguese has gone with an attacking quartet of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Yan Diomandé and Arda Güler. The big surprise? Jude Bellingham drops to the bench, alongside Bernardo Silva.

Aurélien Tchouaméni also starts for the first time this season, back in the first XI after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Real Madrid line up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Defence: Arnold, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella.

Midfield: Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler.

Attack: Diomandé, Vinícius Júnior, Mbappé.

Elche, meanwhile, go with this side:

Goalkeeper: Dituro.

Defence: Sánchez, Redondo, Chust, Rivivo.

Midfield: Valera, Vilar, Mourente, Aguado, Neto.

Attack: Osorio.

Real Madrid sit second in La Liga on 12 points, with four wins and a single defeat. Elche, by contrast, prop up the bottom of the table in nineteenth, second from bottom, with just two points.

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