Regan wants to be in 'second' Selangor Malaysia Cup final, emulate Cornthwaite

Selangor defender Taylor Regan was at the Shah Alam Stadium on the night the Red Giants lifted their 33rd Malaysia Cup trophy back in 2015.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

2019 is centre back Taylor Regan's first ever season with the Red Giants, but if they go through to the final this year, it will be his 'second' Malaysia Cup final involving them.

Back in 2015, after arriving on these shores to sign on for Negeri Sembilan in the Premier League, the tough-tackling defender was invited by Australian compatriot Robert Cornthwaite to attend that year's Malaysia Cup final; between the Red Giants and at the Shah Alam Stadium. Cornthwaite would go on to help Selangor lift their 33rd Malaysia Cup title that night, with a 2-0 win. Selangor at the time were also led by Australian coach, and former club skipper and skipper, Mehmet Durakovic.

Four years on, the former Adelaide United man is following in the footsteps of Cornthwaite and Durakovic, helping the resurgent Selangor reach the Malaysia Cup semi-finals against power house Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

"At the end of 2015 when I just signed for Negeri, I attended the final match between Selangor and Kedah in Shah Alam. Fellow Australian, Robert Cornthwaite invited me to see Selangor win the trophy," recalled the 30-year old defender in an interview with competitions organiser Malaysian Football League.

"I dream of emulating that moment by helping the Red Giants reach the final and win the tournament. We are a good side backed by a good bunch of supporters, and there's nothing else that I want more than to be at one of the best Malaysian league sides such as Selangor."

He is nevertheless unfazed by the underdog label carried by his club in the tie against JDT.

"Miracles can happen in the Malaysia Cup," said the Australian. "I believe that Selangor are not too far behind the other teams, especially when the import and local players are at their best currently.

"If we can't win at Larkin in the first leg, we have to ensure that the margin of defeat isn't too big, like what happened in their match against at home. We've already proven what we're capable of against in the quarter-finals; despite losing the first leg 1-0 as the underdog, we showed our character in the second leg at home to record a 3-2 win on aggregate."

After Saturday's match, the return fixture will be played at the Shah Alam Stadium on October 26. The two teams have met twice this season with both matches being won by the Southern Tigers. The last time Selangor won away to JDT was all the way back in 2013.

