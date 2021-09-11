Tau: Potter reveals Brighton players who were ahead of Al Ahly star

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana star left the Seagulls to sign for the African champions on a four-year contract

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has opened up on why South Africa player Percy Tau left the Premier League club to sign for Al Ahly.

The 27-year-old finally ended transfer speculation on August 27, 2021, by sealing a move to the Egyptian giants on a four-year deal becoming the second South African to play for Al Ahly after Phakamani Mahlambi.

Though he still had a year left on his contract at Brighton, the Bafana Bafana star was forced to leave as he struggled to get playing time in England.

His move to leave the Premier League was castigated by many and while it was not clear why he had made the decision to leave the Seagulls, Potter has now shed light on the reason behind the transfer.

What did Potter say?

“We had Neal Maupay, we had Danny Welbeck, we had Leo Trossard that were already playing ahead of him when he arrived,” Potter said as quoted by SussexLive.

“It is not so easy to displace them when you come halfway through the season but it was competition for places in that area.

“We have a lot of offensive midfield players, with the likes of Jakub Moder, Alexis Mac Allister also competing in that area and how we played tactically were probably ahead of him [Tau].”

Potter continued: “It is about being honest with him there from that point, it is not straightforward for Percy either as you have to come in and show what you can do.

“He was a great guy and a great person but in the end, he had an option to get something a bit more long-term for him and his family in terms of a length of a contract.

“He took that decision and that option. We respect that and he goes with our blessing and I wish him well.”

What reason did Tau give for joining Al Ahly?

In a recent interview, Tau revealed the reason he chose Al Ahly.

“I’m looking forward to participating in the Club World Cup. It’s part of why I chose to come here; it’s always good to go for a second time and to just keep going,” Tau said.

“Everyone played a role in me coming to Al Ahly. The club, the addition of the coach, I know the coach very well. I always love to be around him. He’s got the hunger to win. He works hard. We are almost similar.

“He wants to win. I always want to win. We’ve got the love for each other. We always try and get the best out of each other. He knows that I’m very engaging. He’s also engaging to the players.”