Fan View: ‘Al Ahly are bigger than Brighton’ – South Africans react after Tau switch
South Africans have reacted with mixed emotions following the decision by forward Percy Tau to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for Al Ahly.
After months of transfer speculation, the 27-year-old was finally unveiled by the Egyptian giants on Thursday, leaving the Premier League side, where he still had a year left on his contract, to reunite with his former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
The latest transfer has left many South Africans divided, with some feeling Tau, who managed just three Premier League appearances at the Seagulls, had made the right decision to quit while others opined he deserved to stay in England.
Others feel the Bafana Bafana star, who joined the Egyptian giants on a four-year deal, made a mistake to leave Belgian outfit Club Brugge, where he was on loan, for Brighton before his latest transfer.
Below is how South Africans reacted on Twitter after the move to the African giants was confirmed.