Tariq Lamptey: Ghana intensify chase for Brighton and Hove Albion fullback amid England interest

The West Africans' football association boss delivers an update on their pursuit of the right-back

Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has revealed the West Africans are aiming high to woo the -born and Hove Albion player for a change of international allegiance.

The 20-year-old has been on the radar of the Black Stars since making his first-team breakthrough at last season. A series of fine performances for Brighton in the Premier League this term has heightened the chase for his services.

Born to Ghanaian parents in London, he currently represents England at U21 level.

More teams

"We are following every top Ghanaian talent you may have seen on your screens," Okraku told Hello FM.

"Someone like Tariq Lamptey. We have been speaking with his family, to make sure that having identified him as a top talent we will bring him to represent our country.

"In the same vein, other people are also talking to him and his family to represent another country [England].

"The national team is for Ghanaians. It doesn't mean only those who reside in Ghana, but every Ghanaian across the world.

"For which reason, it would be suicidal for us not to search everywhere in the world to find the right talents for Ghana."

Lamptey is not the only England-born player in the plans of Ghana as Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has also been approached by the West Africans.

"We've been able to talk to Eddie Nketiah's parents. But even though we've tried, it doesn't mean it's a done deal," Ghana coach CK Akonnor told Starr FM in August.

"Myself and the Ghana Football Association are working hard at it."

Article continues below

Ghana are also currently in the process of completing a nationality switch for former youth centre-back Derrick Luckassen and erstwhile U20 fullback Enock Kwateng who have both agreed to represent the Black Stars.

Last month, both players linked up with the Black Stars for the first time ahead of international friendly games against Mali and .

Ghana are also trying to persuade winger Francis Amuzu and Amsterdam young striker Brian Brobbey to take up an international future with the Black Stars, to leave and the Netherlands respectively.