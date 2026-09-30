Tapia's temptations: how is the Argentine federation trying to prevent Scaloni's departure?

Lionel Scaloni looks set for a stunning U-turn. Argentina's most decorated coach of the twenty-first century is now on the verge of staying on, according to press reports, despite all his earlier hints that he was ready to walk away.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that the Argentine Football Association are pushing hard to keep the good times rolling. Their offer would hand Scaloni the reins for the 2028 Copa América and the 2030 World Cup.

He ended a 28-year wait, delivering Argentina's first Copa América title since 1993, then added another Copa América and the World Cup on top. Yet the newspaper noted Scaloni had hinted his time was up after the defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

The paper recalled his famous words from that night: "I will continue until December, after that I will speak with president Claudio Tapia. The idea is to relax and take some rest. I will most likely stop."

An offer until 2030

Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, quoted by "Sport", says the association under Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia have tabled an official offer: a two-year contract with the option of a further two years. That keeps Scaloni in charge at least until the 2028 Copa América, with the door open through to the 2030 World Cup.

Talks have now reached their final stage, according to the Spanish newspaper, with both parties finding plenty of common ground in recent days.

Scaloni confirmed as much before the match against Bolivia. "The picture with Chiqui Tapia? We have only just started talking. There is a mutual desire from both sides, and that is the most important thing," he told the press conference, a remark the newspaper read as a sign that an official agreement is drawing closer.







