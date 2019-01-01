Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta linked with move to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have shown intense interest in the striker and could pay as much as £12million for his services

Football Club are reportedly the latest among English clubs to show an interest in Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samatta.

Samatta, who plays for Belgian side , is also a reported target of Cardiff and Boro are willing to fork out £12million in order to land the 26-year old forward, according to the Northern Echo.

Samatta, who captained the Taifa Stars at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in , scored 32 goals in 51 appearances last season across all competitions for his club.

He scored 20 league goals in 28 games to help the club clinch the Jupiler League title and also won the Golden Boot. If the English outfit lands him he would be Boro’s third-biggest signing ever behind Afonso Alves and Britt Assombalonga.

Meanwhile, Simba SC have announced the return of Ibrahim Ajibu to the club.

"He has made a good decision to return home and has signed a two-year contract. He is ready to play and make the Simba fans happy again. Welcome home Ajibu," the club announced on their Twitter handle.

Shiboub Ali Abdalrahman, Wilker Henrique da Silva, and Gerson Fraga Vieira are the latest signings by the club, while vice-captain Mohamed Hussein and striker Meddie Kagere have extended their stay with the Tanzanian Premier League champions.