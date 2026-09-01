Thilo Kehrer is close to a surprise deadline-day move from Monaco to Ajax in Amsterdam, where he would join fellow Germans Julian Brandt and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Several outlets, including Sky and Algemeen Dagblad, have reported the move.

Those reports claim a loan deal is on the table and is unlikely to include an option to buy, with Ajax set to pay most of Kehrer's wages. Talks over a move for the 29-year-old defender are said to be at an advanced stage, although nothing has been finalised yet.

Kehrer is still under contract at Monaco until 2028, but he has played just one minute across the club's first four competitive matches this season and does not feature in coach Filipe Luis's plans.

Ajax seek right-footer, Ito stays at Bayern

Ajax want the 28-cap Germany international as cover in central defence after coach Michel Sánchez was left with only 19-year-old Aaron Bouwman as a right-footer. There has also been recent speculation over a move to Roma or Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich centre-back Hiroki Ito, a left-footer anyway, will not be joining Ajax. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed that at Tuesday morning's press conference after recent rumours of a transfer.