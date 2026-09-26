Croatian coach Dragan Talajić, manager of the Bahrain national team, struck a defiant tone ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash against the UAE in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". He backed his players to put in a better performance and secure a result that would boost the team's push to reach the semi-finals.

Talajić insisted the competition remains open to all, pointing to the difficulty of the tournament and the strength of the rivals. He said during the press conference: "I congratulate all the teams that achieved success in the first round. This is a difficult tournament, and everyone has a chance to qualify. I trust the players and we will do a good job tomorrow, God willing. The team we will face played a very strong previous match, and they have players of a high level."

Talajić: I want to make Bahrainis proud

The Bahrain coach turned to the bond between the fans and the national team, keen to deliver a performance that pleases the supporters in the next clash. He added: "I love the relationship between the Bahraini people and the players, and God willing, tomorrow I will make them proud of their national team."

On the clash against the UAE, Talajić called for a higher tempo throughout the match and no spaces or openings for the opponent to exploit. The UAE, he acknowledged, enter with an advantage after their first-round win.

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He said: "We must be faster throughout the match, and not give them any chance. Zlatko is the best coach in the tournament, and I congratulate the UAE Football Association on choosing him, and the UAE national team is in a better position than us because they achieved a win in the first match, unlike us."

Zlatko: a rival on the pitch and a friend from Croatia

Talajić praised his compatriot Zlatko Dalić, the technical director of the UAE national team, recalling the special bond between them as sons of the Croatian school of coaching.

"I am Croatian and proud of what Zlatko achieved with the Croatia national team," the Bahrain coach said, "and I wish him success with the UAE national team."

Talajić rates Dalić's abilities highly, yet he knows the clash leaves little room for error. Bahrain want to make up for what they missed in the first round, while the UAE arrive with better morale after a win.

Abduljabbar: we are working on fixing the attacking errors

Mahdi Abduljabbar, the Bahrain national team player, confirmed the team are working on the errors that surfaced in the previous match, with a sharper focus on cutting-edge in front of goal. The players, he noted, took plenty from the technical staff's instructions in training.

Abduljabbar said: "Yesterday's training was in two groups, and the coach gave us the appropriate instructions. We will not make the weather an excuse for us, as we have played in these conditions before, and we are trying to improve our level in front of goal."

He added: "We trust the coach's tactics, and all the players want to give their best, but there may be a lapse in concentration or wrong decisions being made, and we will work on improving our decisions in the next match."

Bahrain want to correct the errors of the first round. The UAE carry the confidence of an opening win. The clash shapes up as a real test of both teams' ability to handle the pressure and settle the small details, with a result that could shape the semi-final calculations.