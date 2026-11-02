Germany's Marc-André ter Stegen, the Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper, has revealed an unusual side to his personality. He admits he rarely follows football off the pitch, and that he sometimes struggles to remember the names of the players he faces, even though he can identify them by their style and movement on the green rectangle.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper "El País", Ter Stegen was frank about his relationship with watching the game. He does not spend much time following matches, he explained, unless it is a big fixture or one involving people he knows personally.

The German goalkeeper said: "People laugh when I tell them I don't know much about football. I don't watch matches much, except when there are good fixtures or a match that interests me because of a relationship or a friend."

His confession went further than simply not watching games. Ter Stegen admits he can forget the names of opponents, a problem that surfaces during technical preparation and opposition analysis. His memory, he says, latches onto how a player performs rather than what they are called.

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He can pick out players by the way they move, their shooting styles and the little technical quirks that set them apart. "I remember better how they move on the pitch, and how they shoot, or some of the less obvious traits, than remembering the player's name," he said. "It is a little strange, but it happens to me a lot when we analyse opponents."

Drop him into a dressing room full of players he does not know, the German added, and he might even struggle to recognise their positions. It is a striking paradox for a man whose job demands precise preparation and analysis of opponents.

For all his distance from the game as a spectator, Ter Stegen holds a special appreciation for the atmosphere inside stadiums. He praised the Camp Nou and the way Barcelona supporters respond to individual skill. He also recalled the atmosphere at the San Paolo in Naples, arguing that the bond between fans and team is a fundamental part of the football experience.