Tajouri-Shradi scores as New York City FC bow to Kizza-less New England Revolution

The Libya international found the net against the Revs, albeit, Ronny Deila’s men ended up on the losing side on Sunday morning

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s effort could not rescue New York City FC from losing 3-2 to New England Revolution in Sunday’s Major League Soccer encounter.

The Libya international came off the bench to put the Pigeons back on level term, yet, they suffered their fourth defeat of the current campaign.

Buoyed by a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC their last time out, Ronny Deila’s men welcomed the Revs to the Yankee Stadium – with the ambition of extending their winning streak.

In the eleven minutes, they were presented with a chance to take the lead as referee Allen Chapman pointed to the penalty mark following Andrew Farrell’s clumsy tackle on Paraguayan midfielder Jesus Medina.

Valentin Castellanos stepped up to take the ensuing kick, but it was saved by goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Nonetheless, it was the visiting side who took the lead in the 27th minute courtesy of Gustavo Bou who volleyed past goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

That strike was a big setback to the hosts’ ambition of securing all three points as they went into the halftime break with a goal deficit.

In dire need of a win, manager Deila introduced debutant Thiago Andrade for Talles Magno before the commencement of the second half.

Ten minutes later, the Brazilian forward scored his debut goal to put his team back in contention. Anton Tinnerholm’s pass found Maximiliano Moralez whose cross was plucked out of the air by Thiago to fire in off the post.

In the 78th minute, New England Revolution took the lead after Carles Gil found space on the right and sent the ball to Jonathan Bell who headed home.

That lead lasted for just seven minutes as Tajouri-Shradi levelled matters for New York City. With that, the African star has now scored in his last three MLS games.

With the game looking destined for a draw, Thomas McNamara had the final say with his 88th-minute goal as the hosts were made to pay for missing several scoring opportunities.

Thanks to this result, New England Revolution - who were without Emmanuel Boateng (Ghana), Edward Kizza (Uganda) and Wilfrid Kaptoum (Cameroon) in action - now lead the Eastern Conference having garnered 20 points from nine outings.

For New York City, they sit in the seventh spot with just 11 points although with a game less.