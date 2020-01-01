Swansea City 'unlucky' not to win at Blackburn Rovers - Andre Ayew

The Ghanaian forward scored as the Swans failed to get maximum points once again

Andre Ayew has taken to social media to express his disappointment at not getting a victory against in the Championship on Saturday, calling it "unlucky".

The Swans led 2-1 early in the second half thanks to an Ayew penalty. Their hearts were, however, broken in stoppage time through Bradley Johnson's equaliser.

It was the second time in four matches the South outfit were denied a victory via injury-time goals and the fourth consecutive match a game involving Swansea conceded late.

"Unlucky to not get there points today. We left everything out there," Ayew posted on Instagram.

"We keep going!! Fans were great as always."

Ayew’s goal took his league tally of the season to 12, matching his best haul for Swansea which was during his maiden season at Liberty Stadium in 2015-16 while still in the Premier League.

His overall tally of 14 goals this term is his highest in so far and the second highest in his career after notching 16 competitive goals for during the 2011-12 season.