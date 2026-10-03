Surprisingly: Spain star leaves the camp and flies to France

Spain international Fabián Ruiz has made a sudden exit from the Matadors' camp, travelling from Oviedo to Paris.

Spain are gearing up to face the Czech Republic this Saturday evening in the third round of the UEFA Nations League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ruiz left the camp in Oviedo and headed for Paris for the birth of his first child. He will not be available for the Czech Republic clash.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder becomes the latest absentee from the Spain squad, this time for a happy and special reason.

Pau Cubarsí and Carlos Espí had already been left out of the squad, so neither can step in to replace Ruiz.

UEFA regulations close the squad list at 23:59 on the day before the match. Spain cannot call up anyone new to face the Czech Republic.



