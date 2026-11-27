Real Madrid have shown their superiority over clubs in Europe's top five leagues in terms of physical efficiency, after topping the list of teams covering the least distance in matches. It is a sign of their ability to achieve their objectives while expending as little physical effort as possible.
According to Spanish newspaper Marca, a report produced by SkillCorner and published by the International Centre for Sports Studies' Football Observatory has revealed that Real Madrid's players cover less ground than any other side in Europe's top five leagues: an average of 9.59 kilometres per player over 90 minutes.
Los Blancos edged out Getafe, who came second at 9.67 kilometres, with Sevilla next on 9.78 and Manchester United on 9.82. Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Betis and Everton also feature on the list.
That might sound odd at a time when football is locked in a constant race to push physical output ever higher. But the numbers don't mean Real Madrid lack bite or strength. If anything, they show how efficiently Madrid manage their energy.
The secret of their superiority
Madrid don't need to cover as much ground as their rivals to impose themselves on the pitch. The technical quality of their players, their control of the tempo and the danger they carry in attacking transitions let them settle situations with the least possible effort.
Put simply, Real Madrid run less because they so often make their opponents do the running for them.
There's another catch. The statistic doesn't measure how fast players move or the explosive efforts they make. A team can cover less total distance and still record more sprints, accelerations or high-intensity runs.
That's exactly where Los Blancos do their damage, with forwards capable of deciding matches through quick, sudden bursts of movement.
A strong Spanish presence
The ranking threw up another striking finding. Five La Liga clubs sit among the ten teams covering the least distance: Real Madrid, Getafe, Sevilla, Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano.
That may suggest La Liga still favours controlling space, tactical organisation and managing possession over constant end-to-end attacks and intense physical battles between teams.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm