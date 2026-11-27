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Real Madrid have shown their superiority over clubs in Europe's top five leagues in terms of physical efficiency, after topping the list of teams covering the least distance in matches. It is a sign of their ability to achieve their objectives while expending as little physical effort as possible.

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According to Spanish newspaper Marca, a report produced by SkillCorner and published by the International Centre for Sports Studies' Football Observatory has revealed that Real Madrid's players cover less ground than any other side in Europe's top five leagues: an average of 9.59 kilometres per player over 90 minutes.

Los Blancos edged out Getafe, who came second at 9.67 kilometres, with Sevilla next on 9.78 and Manchester United on 9.82. Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Betis and Everton also feature on the list.

That might sound odd at a time when football is locked in a constant race to push physical output ever higher. But the numbers don't mean Real Madrid lack bite or strength. If anything, they show how efficiently Madrid manage their energy.

The secret of their superiority

Madrid don't need to cover as much ground as their rivals to impose themselves on the pitch. The technical quality of their players, their control of the tempo and the danger they carry in attacking transitions let them settle situations with the least possible effort.

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Put simply, Real Madrid run less because they so often make their opponents do the running for them.

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There's another catch. The statistic doesn't measure how fast players move or the explosive efforts they make. A team can cover less total distance and still record more sprints, accelerations or high-intensity runs.

That's exactly where Los Blancos do their damage, with forwards capable of deciding matches through quick, sudden bursts of movement.

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A strong Spanish presence

The ranking threw up another striking finding. Five La Liga clubs sit among the ten teams covering the least distance: Real Madrid, Getafe, Sevilla, Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano.

That may suggest La Liga still favours controlling space, tactical organisation and managing possession over constant end-to-end attacks and intense physical battles between teams.