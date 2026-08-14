At least the Telegraph reports that officials from both clubs have recently held talks over a possible move for Osimhen. However, the report does not make clear whether Arsenal made the first move for the striker or whether Galatasaray offered the Gunners the chance to sign him.

Those talks were apparently driven by two other player situations. Galatasaray are said to have shown interest in Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri. Martinelli in particular has apparently caught the eye of the Turkish champions and, according to the Telegraph, Galatasaray have already submitted an offer of around €45 million to Arsenal for the Brazilian.

Martinelli is said to be open to a fresh challenge after seven years in London. Arsenal are also reportedly open to a sale because his contract expires next year, so if he does not extend it this summer represents the last chance to bring in an adequate fee for the 25-year-old.

Osimhen, Martinelli, Nwaneri: player swap between Galatasaray and Arsenal possible?

Nwaneri's situation is similar. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly not necessarily planning with the 19-year-old academy product for the coming season after his return to London from a rather unsuccessful loan spell at Olympique Marseille. There are said to be numerous interested clubs, with Everton, Fulham and Milan also linked with Nwaneri alongside Galatasaray.

Whether a player swap between Galatasaray and Arsenal, with Martinelli and Nwaneri moving to Istanbul and Osimhen heading in the opposite direction to the English capital, is conceivable is not revealed by the Telegraph report. Reports on the future of Galatasaray's striker have also pointed in different directions recently.

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Following alleged interest from Al-Hilal in the Nigerian, transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri initially reported that Galatasaray would be willing to sell Osimhen for a fee starting at €65 million. A little later, however, Tavolieri rowed back and wrote that Gala had given Al-Hilal a clear rejection and did not want to let their star striker leave this summer.

Victor Osimhen: a Premier League move has long been the subject of speculation

After falling out with former club SSC Napoli, Osimhen initially moved to Turkey on loan in 2024. A year later, Galatasaray signed the striker permanently for a hefty €75 million fee and handed him a contract until 2029. Last season, the 27-year-old contributed 15 league goals to another Turkish title triumph, while he managed seven goals and three assists in ten Champions League appearances.

Speculation over a Premier League move for Osimhen never really goes away. Arsenal, too, have frequently been mentioned as alleged interested parties, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also regularly named.

By the end of the summer transfer window in early September, the Gunners want to sign another high-profile attacking player if possible. With Julian Alvarez, who would prefer to join Barcelona but whom Atletico Madrid will not let leave, one of their preferred candidates is unlikely to be attainable. Arsenal's alleged interest in Vinicius Junior has also come to an end following his contract extension at Real Madrid. That could leave Osimhen looking like an attractive Plan B to the English club.