Sky reports that there has so far been "no direct approach" from the Saxony club. After the departure of title-winning captain Lukas Hradecky, Andrich took over the captain's armband at Leverkusen last season, but new coach Carles Martinez has now taken it off him. That is an obvious sign the Spaniard is no longer counting on the 31-year-old defensive midfielder. Martinez has appointed Edmond Tapsoba as the new captain.

"At the moment, that is indeed the case, that in this midfield position he is initially playing more of a secondary role. He deserves to know that," Martinez recently said about Andrich's delicate situation in Leverkusen. A move therefore looks likely, with Bayer unlikely to stand in the veteran's way. According to the report, Leipzig and their new coach Martin Demichelis have identified a need in central midfield. A move could still happen in the remaining days of the transfer window.

For Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, Andrich was still a mainstay in central midfield alongside Toni Kroos at Euro 2024 in Germany. However, the DFB coach did not nominate him for the World Cup this summer because Andrich only nailed down a regular place as a centre-back last season and made several consequential mistakes in that position.

Since joining Leverkusen from Union Berlin in 2021, the 31-year-old has made a total of 197 Bundesliga appearances in his career, scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists. He has won 19 caps for the Germany team since making his debut in November 2023.