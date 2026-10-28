The Sky Blues' line-up against AEK Athens may have prompted a few double takes. Coach Enzo Maresca named Floyd Samba, not Erling Haaland, as his lone striker.

Even Samba probably did not expect to hear the Champions League anthem from the pitch at the start of the week. He was starting in place of the Norwegian superstar, with a mascot in front of him, or rather beneath his nose. After all, Haaland had scored his 11th and 12th Premier League goals of the season in a 5-0 rout of Ipswich Town.

Haaland made the squad for the home match against Athens but spent the full 90 minutes on the bench with a slight knock. With replacement Antoine Semenyo injured a few days earlier and set to be out for weeks, Maresca gave the 17-year-old Samba his chance from the start. Samba, though, is a 1.83-metre-tall central midfielder.

Risky decision pays off: Samba had never played as a striker before

Although he did not register a goal involvement in Manchester City's 5-1 win before coming off in the 63rd minute, Samba again pleased Maresca. "The three academy players were good," he said afterwards, also praising substitutes and academy products Ryan McAidoo and Kaden Braithwaite, both 18. Samba "particularly" impressed Pep Guardiola's successor, who said he had "played a good game overall".

The press praised him too. The Manchester Evening News gave him seven out of a possible ten and credited Samba with "a good performance on another big night for him". It was already his second start of the young season. His first came in mid-September against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. Again, he played as a striker.

Bold as the decision looked at the time, it paid off. Samba scored twice and Manchester City won comfortably, 5-0. Maresca later admitted he had tried Samba in the unfamiliar position only shortly beforehand. "When I decided in the last three or four days to play him as a number nine, I asked him whether he had ever played as a striker before. He said he had never done it. But I think he can do it. He is certainly not a number nine, but he was good."

The Daily Mail ran the somewhat exuberant headline: "A new star is born". Hype about Samba spread quickly on social media. An enthusiastic Samba said: "A debut like that is simply amazing, I could hardly believe it. This is only the beginning; I have a big career ahead of me."

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Little prospect of playing time: Will Samba go out on loan?

After that, Samba returned to the youth set-up and waited more than a month for his third call-up to the senior squad. He passed his Champions League debut with flying colours. Maresca had first included him in the squad on matchday three of the Premier League, though he did not come on. His playing time is likely to remain sporadic. He was again absent from the teamsheet for the 2-1 league defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend. On Wednesday evening, however, he has another good chance of getting minutes against Brighton in the League Cup: first-choice striker Haaland is one of five City stars being given a rest and left out of the squad.

Once Semenyo returns in a few weeks, Samba's prospects of further appearances will shrink further. Competition is fierce in his preferred position of central midfield too, with Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez. According to Sky, the club are considering a winter loan, although no solution currently appears to be emerging. A permanent departure is not on the agenda given his potential. City also face an uncertain future amid the threat of penalties over the financial scandal, with a transfer ban and even forced relegation possible.

Born in nearby Macclesfield, Samba clearly feels at home in Manchester. He has worn the sky-blue shirt since under-nine level. His older brother Tyrone also plays as a left winger for the under-21s. Tyrone was on the bench once in the Champions League last season and cheered on his sibling as a spectator last Tuesday. Twelve-year-old Emerson is another member of the Samba family under contract.

Floyd recently said that the two of them still regularly play football in the garden at home. "Things get really competitive," he said. The youngest, currently a defender, is aggressive and also "so tall" that he "already comes up to my shoulder". Emerson wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, Christopher Samba, who has 171 Premier League appearances under his belt and also made 20 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha BSC.

Parallels with Jamal Musiala: Will Samba be the next DFB hope?

In the capital, the imposing centre-back met his wife Theresa, a connection that could also please the DFB in the long term. Haaland's stand-in Samba therefore has German citizenship. Under coach Hanno Balitsch, he made his debut for the under-19 national team shortly after his brace against Norwich, having previously played for the Three Lions' youth sides. As well as wearing England's shirt, he could wear France's, or, as his father once did, Congo's.

Samba does not yet have to commit to one association. He wants to take his time. Nicolo Tresoldi offers an example: despite his outstanding goal tally, he wants to wait until after the Under-21 European Championship to decide for or against Germany with the DFB side. Italy are also pursuing the goalscorer intensely, while his varied heritage, similar to Samba's, means he could play for Argentina too. Samba also lives up to his surname, if taken literally. With his dribbling ability, touch and vision, the youngster brings Brazilian flair to the pitch.

Like Samba, Jamal Musiala played for English youth teams as a child. The exceptional Bayern Munich player made two appearances for Germany's under-16s, then played for England's under-17s and under-21s before committing to the DFB in 2021. Now 23, he has since played 46 times with the eagle on his chest.

Whether Samba follows a similar path remains to be seen, but the signs point to a promising future.