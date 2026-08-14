Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his marriage to Georgina Rodriguez in a highly private civil ceremony held inside their lavish new palace near Lisbon, attended by just four witnesses and their children, while the mother and siblings of the Al-Nassr captain were absent.

The wedding took place at 1:30pm on Tuesday 11 August inside Ronaldo's home, worth around 30 million pounds, in the upmarket Quinta da Marinha area of Cascais.

Maria Manuel Ferreira de Campos Folhadela de Oliveira registered the marriage, having travelled from Porto in northern Portugal to Cascais to complete the official procedures.

Only 4 witnesses at Ronaldo and Georgina's ceremony

According to the British newspaper "The Sun", only four people witnessed the ceremony: Georgina's sister Ivana, Ronaldo's close friend of many years Miguel Paixão, and a Spanish couple, José Rodríguez Sangil and his wife Mónica González Martínez.

The Portuguese press report that José Rodríguez Sangil works in the jewellery business.

Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, and his three siblings Hugo, Elma and Katia were absent, by contrast. That left the list of family attendees limited to his children: Cristiano Jr, the twins Eva Maria and Mateo, Alana and Bella.

Dolores still made her support clear despite missing the wedding, placing a heart symbol on her son's Instagram post after he announced the marriage.

Marriage after 10 years

The wedding came after around a decade together and exactly one year to the day after they announced their engagement on social media.

Ronaldo's representatives had confirmed earlier that the pair married on 11 August in a family ceremony, after the couple published photos on their accounts wearing their wedding rings.

The official announcement came days after speculation that the ceremony would be held in Funchal Cathedral on the island of Madeira, Ronaldo's birthplace. Those reports turned out to be untrue.

The marriage document reveals a secret

Secrecy surrounded the details of the ceremony and its venue until the Portuguese newspaper "Jornal de Notícias" published a copy of the marriage document, which revealed the ceremony was held inside Ronaldo's newly built palace in the luxurious Quinta da Marinha area.

The document also confirmed that Ronaldo and Georgina chose to keep their assets separate, through a prenuptial agreement they signed on 10 August, just one day before the wedding, before a notary in Lisbon.

The two names did not change after the marriage

The marriage document included the full name of Ronaldo, aged 41, his place of birth and his parents' details, among them his late father José Dinis.

Georgina's details also featured. She is aged 32, born in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, and her full name is Georgina Luiza Rodríguez Hernández.

Notably, the couple will keep their names as they are after the marriage, without Georgina taking Ronaldo's family name. That step differs from the common convention in Britain, where women tend to take the husband's family name.

Officials registered the marriage contract under number 1493 for this year, apparently entered at the civil registry office in Porto, even though the ceremony itself was held in Cascais.

The return to Saudi Arabia

After completing the wedding in Portugal, Ronaldo and Georgina returned to Saudi Arabia, where the Portuguese star continues his career with Al-Nassr, for whom he has played since his move to the Saudi league.