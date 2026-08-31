According to a report by Absolut Bayern, the centre-back's advisers have offered him to Ajax Amsterdam. The Dutch giants now see Ito as a candidate for the defensive reinforcement they are still seeking.

Ajax do have one factor in their favour if they push late for a deal. The summer transfer window in the Netherlands stays open a little longer and, unlike in Germany, does not shut on Tuesday (1 September) but only on Wednesday (2 September). That gives them extra time to put together a move for Ito.

Even so, an exit from Munich would not come as a surprise. Reports have circulated for months that Bayern would be willing to let the Japanese international go if a satisfactory offer arrived. There is no documented asking price, but Bayern would likely receive less for Ito than the €23.5 million they paid VfB Stuttgart for him in 2024.

What is Hiroki Ito's current situation at Bayern Munich?

Partly because of terrible luck with injuries, the 27-year-old has never managed to establish himself as a regular starter at Bayern, and there is little sign of that changing. Ito is only Bayern's fourth-choice centre-back behind Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Min-jae Kim. His chances of featuring in his secondary position at left-back also look slim right now given the strong options there. In Bayern's first two competitive matches of the new season against Borussia Dortmund (Supercup, 2-1) and VfB Stuttgart (5-1, Bundesliga), Ito stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes both times.

Getty Images

That leaves a clear question: will the Japan international leave the German record champions shortly before the transfer deadline despite a contract that runs until 2028? Ajax would offer an attractive route out, and the Dutch club have already brought in several experienced, high-profile players this summer, from Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Julian Brandt to Caio Henrique, Daley Blind and Sofyan Amrabat.

How often has Hiroki Ito played for Bayern Munich so far?

With the departures of, among others, Josip Sutalo (to Lazio Rome) and Ko Itakura (to Borussia Mönchengladbach), Ajax could certainly use another central defender and may therefore be looking at Ito. The former Stuttgart player has made 31 competitive appearances for Bayern over the past two years. He has scored two goals and provided two assists.

Bayern could also afford to let Ito go without having time to sign a replacement. Their depth in defence would allow the Japanese player's departure, as alongside the three established options Upamecano, Tah and Kim, Josip Stanisic could also fill in at centre-back if needed and more or less take Ito's squad place.