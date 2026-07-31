Surprise appearance: Real Madrid star watches Barcelona and Birmingham match

Saint Andrew's Park played host to a special guest on Friday evening. Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid's England star, returned to the ground where his professional career began to watch Birmingham City take on Barcelona. The friendly marked the Blaugrana's first test on English soil as they build towards the new season.

Fresh from England's 2026 World Cup campaign and now on holiday, Bellingham took his seat for a fixture that doubled as the official launch of Hansi Flick's pre-season, following a 4-1 win over Europa behind closed doors.

An emotional return

Barcelona's players held the spotlight on the pitch, but plenty of eyes drifted to the stands. That is where Bellingham sat, still cherished as a genuine icon by Birmingham fans despite the years since his exit.

Some reports had suggested the Real Madrid man would step onto the pitch before kick-off to greet the supporters who never forgot one of the finest talents their academy has produced. It never happened. He stayed in the stands, though he looked cheerful and full of life throughout.

Rumours swirled that he might take a ceremonial kick-off too, and that was also ruled out. Instead, the England star watched from his seat as the fans gave him a warm welcome.

An exceptional story with Birmingham

Jude Bellingham's story with Birmingham City is one of a kind. He joined the academy at just seven years old and climbed through the ranks at a remarkable pace, breaking into the first team at 16 years and 38 days to become the youngest player ever to wear the Blues shirt.

One season was all he needed to prove his worth. Bellingham played 44 matches, scored four goals and became the star of a Championship side before joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020.

His stay was short, but his impact ran deep. Birmingham took an unprecedented step and retired the number 22 shirt in his honour, a rarity granted to only a handful of players in English football history. He was just 17 years old.