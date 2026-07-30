Al-Diriyah have joined the race for Mohamed Salah, throwing their hat in the ring for the former Liverpool star this summer.

Salah left Anfield at the end of last season after nine years on Merseyside, and his name has since been linked with a host of Roshn League clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.

Now a fresh Saudi contender has emerged. Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu named Al-Diriyah, freshly promoted from the Yelo League to the Roshn League, as the latest club chasing the Egyptian.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Sabuncuoglu said Al-Diriyah and another Saudi side are monitoring Salah's situation, ready to step in should his move to Besiktas collapse.

Talks with the Turkish club had reached an advanced stage. They stalled recently over disagreements on certain contractual clauses, particularly those involving his agent Ramy Abbas.

Even so, the Turkish journalist insists Besiktas hold the best chance of landing Salah, not least because they have tabled the highest financial offer. Two clubs from the American league are also in talks.

Salah collected plenty of silverware across his career, especially at Liverpool. He won the Premier League twice, along with the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup once each.