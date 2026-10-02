According to the portal Transfermarkt.de the attacking player has increased his market value by ten million euros to 180 million euros. His strong performances at the World Cup had already pushed the figure to a record 170 million euros, a mark never previously reached in the Bundesliga. The record had previously been held by Erling Haaland at 150 million euros, which he set at Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Once again, Olise is in top form early in the season. With his winner for France against Belgium (1-0), the 24-year-old scored his ninth goal in his ninth competitive match. He has also added five assists, which means he currently needs only around 47 minutes per goal involvement on average.

After the match, France's new coach Zinedine Zidane was full of praise. "He is an absolute natural talent and simply loves playing football. You can see that. He feels the game. I am happy to be by his side," he said after the Belgium match.

Transfermarkt: Who is the most valuable player in the world - and ahead of Michael Olise?

For Bayern alone, he already has eight goals and four assists to his name this season. After his hat-trick in the German record champions' 7-0 rout of Union Berlin before the international break, FCB board member for sport Max Eberl promptly placed him among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or.

Olise is on the 30-man shortlist for the trophy along with team-mate Harry Kane. The 53-year-old said the Englishman had a great chance in any case, "but Michael is also sneaking into this circle with the way he plays football. So for me he definitely belongs among the best footballers in the world."

At the much-watched vote at the end of October, however, only the performances of the past season will be assessed. Olise impressed in that period too. In addition to five assists at the World Cup, he finished with 53 (!) goal involvements for Bayern.

Alongside the perfectly matched Bayern duo, Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) and Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) are also among the contenders for the Ballon d'Or, with both recently making a strong case for themselves. The former, together with Erling Haaland (Manchester City), is considered by Transfermarkt.de to be the most valuable player in the world at 220 million euros, followed by Mbappe (200 million euros) and Olise. Kane's market value, meanwhile, stands at 60 million euros because of his advanced age (33).

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