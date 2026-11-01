Surpassing a City legend: a historic achievement for Havertz in the Premier League

Germany's Kai Havertz made Premier League history on Sunday, scoring for Arsenal against Liverpool at Anfield in the ninth round of the competition.

The striker struck in the 16th minute. That goal, his 46th in the Premier League according to Opta, lifted him to the top of the list of German scorers in the competition's history.

Havertz edged past compatriot Ilkay Gundogan with the strike. The Manchester City legend had held the record on 45 goals across his Premier League career.

Now the leading German marksman in Premier League history, the former Chelsea man has overtaken a host of prominent countrymen who plied their trade in England before him.

Coming in a difficult contest against Liverpool at Anfield, the goal hands Havertz a fresh boost and cements his status as one of the most notable German strikers to leave a clear mark on the Premier League.