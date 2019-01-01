Super-sub Iheanacho fires Leicester City past Everton in first Premier League game of the season

The 23-year-old striker came off the bench to deliver a five-star performance, helping the Foxes to edge past the Toffees

Kelechi Iheanacho scored and provided an assist in his first Premier League game of the season to ensure clinched a 2-1 victory against on Sunday.

With the Foxes being down 1-0 following Richarlison’s strike, manager Brendan Rodgers brought on the 23-year-old Super Eagles frontman for Ayoze Perez in the 62nd minute.

Iheanacho made an almost immediate impact, setting up Jamie Vardy six minutes after his introduction to level for the King Power Stadium outfit.

His compatriot Wilfred Ndidi came close to scoring in the 87th minute after he got his head on the ball but his effort was cleared by defence.

Iheanacho then grabbed the match-winning goal in additional time after benefitting from Ricardo Pereira’s assist.

Ndidi featured for the duration of the game while Alex Iwobi, who started for Everton, was replaced in the 79th minute for Moise Kean.

The win moved Leicester City back to the second spot in the Premier League table with 32 points from 14 matches.

Iheanacho will hope his performance will earn him a starting role in their next league game against on Wednesday.