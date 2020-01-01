Super-sub Franck Boli scores as Ferencvaros hold Dynamo Kyiv

The Ivorian forward came off the bench to make a significant contribution for the Green and Whites at Groupama Arena

Franck Boli found the back of the net as Ferencvaros played out a 2-2 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in Wednesday’s game.

The 26-year-old was afforded his sixth appearance in the top European competition this season and scored his second goal at Groupama Arena.

The Hungarian side made a losing start to the campaign when they suffered a heavy defeat against Spanish giants in their opening Group G game.

Ferencvaros started the game on an unimpressive note, allowing their Russian visitors to open the scoring moments before the half-hour mark through Viktor Tsigankov, who converted from the penalty spot.

Four minutes before the half-time break, Carlos De Pena doubled Dynamo Kyiv’s lead with a well-taken effort.

The Green and Whites came back into the game after the restart with new vigour and were duly rewarded for their impressive second-half showings when Tokmac Nguen reduced the deficit with a fine strike.

Ferencvaros manager Serhiy Rebrov made a number of changes in his quest to ensure his side avoided defeat on home soil.

Rebrov brought on Boli in the 73rd minute for Israel and the Ivorian forward levelled proceedings 17 minutes after his introduction.

Besides his goal, Boli made eight touches on the ball had a 100% successful pass rate in the encounter to help Ferencvaros secure a point.

Boli has now made 10 appearances in the 2020-21 season and could feature when Ferencvaros take on Italian giants in their next Champions League game on November 4.

Before then, the Green and Whites will face Fehervar in a league game on October 31 and the forward will be expected to play a part in the encounter.

Boli arrived at Groupama Arena in the summer of 2019 from Stabak and has scored 12 goals in more than 30 games across all competitions for Ferencvaros,