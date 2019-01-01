Super Eagles players react after Egypt win

Paul Onuachu’s wonder goal helped Gernot Rohr’s men clinched victory at the Stephen Keshi Stadium

players have reacted to their 1-0 win over in Tuesday’s international friendly.

FC Midtjylland striker Paul Onuachu scored the only goal in the encounter to hand Gernot Rohr’s men victory at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

With only ten seconds into the encounter, the 24-year-old, on his full debut, fired home a long-range effort to help the three-time African champions continue on the path of victory after defeating Seychelles 3-1 in their final 2019 qualifiers on Friday.

Following the impressive performance, stand-in captain and defender William Troost-Ekong along with winger Henry Onyekuru, and Hove Albion’s Leon Balogun and John Ogu have taken to the social media to express their feelings.