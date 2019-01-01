Super Cup: Nelo Vingada – Expected a better attitude from Kerala Blasters players

The Portuguese coach heaped praise on Indian Arrows after they defeated Kerala Blasters in the Super Cup play-off…

suffered yet another embarrassment on Friday evening as the two-time Indian Super Leage (ISL) finalists went down 2-0 to All Football Federation’s (AIFF) development side, in a Super Cup play-off.

Nelo Vingada was short of words in the aftermath of the defeat and the former assistant coach could only speak highly about the performance of Indian Arrows.

“I congratulate Indian Arrows as they showed that the future of Indian football is bright. They have been training together for the past two and a half years and today they deserved to win. (Prabsukhan) Gill put in a fantastic performance,” said the experienced coach.

He further mentioned that the Indian Arrows players could easily ply their trade in the ISL given their quality.

“They have a lot of players who will play soon in the because they deserve to. With the quality they have, they will benefit better by playing in the higher level than in the second level. But today Indian Arrows was good as a team. I don't to walk about individuals today,” he commented.

He expressed his disappointment given the manner in which the Kochi-based team gave up against Arrows. He also pointed that the attitude of his players wasn’t the best which was reflected in their shoddy performance.

“It has been a poor season for Kerala Blasters and today was another confirmation that things are not good. So, it is important to reflect and find out what went wrong.

“But I was expecting better attitude from my players, especially in the first half. In the second half the attitude improved, but we were not lucky enoug. This is football,” said the former Malaysia coach.