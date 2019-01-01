Super Cup 2019: Aizawl, Gokulam Kerala set to give a walkover

Kerala Blasters will face Indian Arrows in the only qualifier likely to take place...

The two 2019 Super Cup qualifiers involving clubs and scheduled on Saturday is set to be a walkover.

Eight I-League clubs, including and , had decided to withdraw from the Super Cup citing unfair treatment from the All Football Federation (AIFF). and have remained silent and are set to play.

The qualifying rounds for the 2019 Super Cup start on March 15. are scheduled to take on in the fixture despite the I-League club having one more league game left to play. If Minerva win their postponed fixture against Real Kashmir, they will move above Gokulam up to the ninth spot, which means they should be facing .

Gokulam Kerala are currently scheduled to play Delhi Dynamos on March 16 at 5 PM. The fixture list has Aizawl up against Chennaiyin in the last of the four qualifiers on the same day at 8:30 PM.

Although a number of Aizawl FC players are present in Bhubaneswar, head coach Stanley Rosario and the rest of the squad have not travelled.

Gokulam Kerala contingent landed in Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning and have their return flight booked on March 17. The Kerala-based club is ready to play if the All Football Federation (AIFF) schedules a meeting as requested by the I-League clubs.

The Indian FA responded to their request and informed them that a meeting can be arranged, however, the date and time were not communicated as president Praful Patel is travelling and hence, unavailable.

In the only qualifier that is likely to take place, will take on on Friday, with kick-off at 8:30 PM.