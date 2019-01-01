Super Cup 2019: Walkovers cannot be replayed

I-League clubs have expressed their willingness to participate in the Super Cup if the qualifers are played again...

owner Ranjit Bajaj has reinstated the clubs' stance that they are willing to play the 2019 Super Cup if they get a meeting with All Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel and the qualifers of the tournament are played again.

Earlier today (Thursday), the clubs were informed that a meeting will be set up in mid-April at a venue to be confirmed later. While that opens up the chances of the I-League teams taking part in the Super Cup, the regulations of the tournament shuts the door on such a possiblity .

Minerva Punjab, and AIzawl were part of the list of teams that announced their withdrawal prior to the commencement and were scheduled to face , and Chennaiyin.

While the AIFF may replace t he teams before the tournament, there is no provision to replay the matches that have been awarded as walkovers. In this case, Pune City, Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin were awarded 3-0 wins due to the walkover.

As the nine clubs pulled out before the tournament started and haven't signed a participation agreement, the AIFF also cannot take disciplinary action or fine the teams.

Since the scheduled meeting is only in mid-April, a decision regarding the teams in the Super Cup has to be taken quickly, with the pre-quarter round starting from March 29.