Super Cup 2019: I-League champions Chennai City likely to play
I-League champions Chennai City are likely to take part in the upcoming Super Cup,
Although Akbar Nawas' team was a part of the union of I-League clubs that stated their intention to withdraw from the tournament, the champions could be left with no choice regarding their participation.
Being champions, Chennai City
Just as Chennai City require a signed certificate from the Tamil Nadu FA to play in the I-League, they need a similar nod from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) if they are to take part in the Asian competition.
It is believed that a no-show at the Super Cup will put their participation in the AFC competition at risk and this stand-off could prove costly for the champions of India.
When Goal contacted Rohit Ramesh, owner of Chennai City FC, he was unavailable for comments.
As many as nine I-League clubs had stated their intention to withdraw from the tournament citing unfair treatment from the AIFF. Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala and Minerva Punjab failed to take the field for the qualifying rounds, handing walkovers to their opponents. AIFF president Praful Patel agreed for a meeting with the clubs thereafter and urged the clubs to take part in the tournament.
Although Real Kashmir then announced their decision to play the Super Cup, the clubs' union wanted the Indian FA to reboot the qualifying rounds if they are to participate, a request that the AIFF has rebuffed.
As reported earlier, Chennai City, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, NEROCA FC, Real Kashmir and Indian Arrows are the I-League clubs who have registered for the Super Cup that begins with the Round-of-16. Chennaiyin FC will face Mumbai City FC in the first game on March 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.