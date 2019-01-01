Super Cup 2019: I-League champions Chennai City likely to play

I-League champions could be left with no choice regarding participation in the 2019 Super Cup...

champions Chennai City are likely to take part in the upcoming Super Cup, Goal understands .

Although Akbar Nawas' team was a part of the union of I-League clubs that stated their intention to withdraw from the tournament, the champions could be left with no choice regarding their participation.

Being champions, Chennai City have earned a prized ticket to Asia and are set to feature in the AFC play-off next season on merit. However, clubs need a signed participation certificate from their footballing federation in order to take part in such tournaments.

Just as Chennai City require a signed certificate from the Tamil Nadu FA to play in the I-League, they need a similar nod from the All Football Federation (AIFF) if they are to take part in the Asian competition.

It is believed that a no-show at the Super Cup will put their participation in the AFC competition at risk and this stand-off could prove costly for the champions of .

When Goal contacted Rohit Ramesh, owner of , he was unavailable for comments.

As many as nine I-League clubs had stated their intention to withdraw from the tournament citing unfair treatment from the AIFF. , and failed to take the field for the qualifying rounds, handing walkovers to their opponents. AIFF president Praful Patel agreed for a meeting with the clubs thereafter and urged the clubs to take part in the tournament.



Although then announced their decision to play the Super Cup, the clubs' union wanted the Indian FA to reboot the qualifying rounds if they are to participate, a request that the AIFF has rebuffed.



As reported earlier, Chennai City, , , , Real Kashmir and are the I-League clubs who have registered for the Super Cup that begins with the Round-of-16. will face FC in the first game on March 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.