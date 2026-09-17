Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia face a heavyweight clash against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the Intercontinental Cup, and they must overcome an opponent with a fearsome home record to do it.

The Saudi side travel to Sundowns' stronghold in Pretoria, where the South Africans have not lost a domestic league match on home soil since May 2024. That has turned their ground into one of the toughest venues to visit in the competition.

Sundowns' unbeaten home run in the South African league now stands at 34 matches, stretched even further by a 3-0 rout of Sekhukhune in September 2026.

Look closer and the numbers get more daunting. Across that run, the South Africans have racked up 31 wins and just three draws, a return that lays bare how hard they are to beat in front of their own supporters.

No team has beaten Sundowns at home in the league since May 2024. That alone gives the meeting with Al-Ahli its edge. To take anything from Pretoria, the visitors must breach a fortress.

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Al-Ahli face a tall order. They must tackle a side used to closing out matches at home, all while trying to announce themselves on the global stage.

The unbeaten run tells only part of the story. Sundowns arrive on the back of a blistering start to the campaign, sitting top of the domestic league and through to the MTN8 Cup final.

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Home advantage tilts things further in Sundowns' favour. They know every inch of their pitch and the rhythm of a match there, whereas Al-Ahli must cope with a hostile crowd and heavy pressure from the first whistle.

Staging the clash in the Intercontinental Cup raises the stakes. Sundowns' historic run now faces a fresh, global test, having mostly been forged in domestic competition.

For Al-Ahli, the encounter offers a chance to prove they can handle the harshest conditions. Facing a team unbeaten at home in the league since May 2024 demands total concentration for 90 minutes.

A historic run on one side, Al-Ahli's hunger for a statement start on the other. The Pretoria clash shapes up as one of Al-Ahli's sternest tests, against a fortress no domestic opponent has toppled in more than two years.